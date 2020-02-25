Murderer Not Seen As A Risk Prior To Escape

Happening now.

A convicted murderer who escaped work release is still on the loose.

Today -- a chief investigator in marshall county told waay 31 that daniel miner was on unsupervised work release when he escaped!

Waay 31's shoshbedrosian is live at the marshall county sheriff's office.

She spent the day trying to learn why he was allowed on work release in the first place.

Today -- i requested documents from the alabama department of corrections, but also information as to how a man convicted of murder here in marshall county could be eligible for work release and why miner was selected.

Here's what i found out.

Daniel miner was labeled a low risk level prisoner by the department of corrections.

Even though he was serving a life sentence for a murder in albertville in 1993.

According to the alabama department of corrections inmate handbook, the technical term is "minimum out" and it means he's not seen as a risk to themselves or others.

Those types of inmates can be assigned to work assignments away from the department of corrections...w ithout supervised release by correctional officers.

An investigator in marshall county told me that's what miner was doing at the childersburg community based facility work center in alpine.

About an hour southeast of birmingham.

No one with the department of corrections is answering how long miner was at childersburg or what made him eligible for work release.

The alabama bureau of pardons and paroles did tell me miner was scheduled to have a parole hearing in less than a month.

That hearing is expected to be canceled now.

In mc, sb,