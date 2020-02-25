UCP Chili Cookoff

C1 get ready to taste some of the best chili in the city.

The annual cook off is coming back for the 34th year.

60 teams will battle out the taste for the best cchili.

Joining us, jana campbell here to talk about the event.

We're going to talk about it every day because it's a huge fundraiser for you.

>> we're at full on chili week.

We are able to help adults and children with disabilities be successful in life.

You what you can do, you can go online.

We have a facebook page and the link to the online auction is there.

We have know online auction.

We have spots if anyone can cook chili.

That's an opportunity as well and you can sign up torre judge.

Sign up and help determine the judge's choice on who has the best chili.

>> i wonder if you don't like spicy food if you should be a judge.

>> you never know if you're getting a spicy chili or smokey.

It's a lot of fun.

You have to be 21 to be a judge.

It's a $15 donation.

That's where you will find me is where the judges are at.

>> you will be eating a lot of chili this weekend.

>> tell us what ucp does for the community.

We talked about those who help with disabilities.

Walking in, i didn't realize what all you did until i walked through the door.

>> we have an adult day program.

We have a children's program and supported department.

And we work with children with disabilities, whether starting out at birth with therapies and learning to graduating high school and are they going to have a job and if they are, we can help them with that.

If a job isn't where we're going right now, having things for them to do during the day and giving back to the community as well.

It's not just something we're helping them but they're giving back to the community in every way.

>> i feel like you're an unsung hero.

Parents worry about their children.

What they are going to do?

Go to college?

Be a sheltered workshop?

Where are they going to go and where do they fit in society.

You're so great about the transition with all of that.

I don't know if every parent knows that sitting home, there's actually a plan.

There are people to help you.

>> thank you so much.

>> that is a huge focus for us right now.

We have a couple programs for transition aged students who are what comes next?

Maybe college isn't the best fit.

We focus on that and have a really great relationship with the school districts and help with what comes next for the parent and the student.

>> super helpful.

We want to take a look at the information for the chili cook off.

That will be sunday march first.

Doors open 11:00 a.m.

Chili samples 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are only $3.

$3 for adults and $2 for for kids up to 10.

You can go around and try the chili.

Put a dollar, five or 20 whatever feels good and help them try to win the people's choice.