Rihanna Delivers NAACP Image Awards Speech

Rihanna Delivers NAACP Image Awards SpeechHere's the story.
Watch Rihanna’s Inspirational ‘We Can Fix This World Together’ Image Awards Speech (Video)

Watch Rihanna’s Inspirational ‘We Can Fix This World Together’ Image Awards Speech (Video)Rihanna had the crowd at the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards on their feet Saturday night as she...
The Wrap - Published

Rihanna Gets Standing Ovation For Inspiring Speech at 2020 NAACP Image Awards: Watch

Rihanna may have been the recipient of one of the biggest honors at the 51st annual NAACP Image...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared, Independent, ContactMusic, CBS News



Tweets about this

J_Cquea

Jesús Cequea RT @VogueRunway: .@Rihanna delivers a powerful speech at the @NAACP Image Awards. https://t.co/xkjrYidBBb https://t.co/YlpurINZPZ 3 hours ago

7HIELD_

Kyndle Nance 🤜🏽✊🏾🤛🏿 #BelieveInTheFight Rihanna Delivers POWERFUL Speech at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards https://t.co/6uoNDi2Ukw via @YouTube 7 hours ago

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato Rihanna Delivers POWERFUL Speech at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards https://t.co/CcA5CflHVT https://t.co/Hp6EiI8bXA 8 hours ago

GentNewsCom

Gent News Rihanna Delivers POWERFUL Speech at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards https://t.co/HvPFlM2gGK 8 hours ago

bakagi

Brett Akagi Rihanna delivers powerful speech at NAACP Image Awards: "Imagine what we could do together" https://t.co/oTExf2i9Hg via @CBSNewsEnt 9 hours ago

siphobrian1

#DeepHouseScientist 🇿🇦 WATCH | Rihanna delivers moving speech at 2020 NAACP Image Awards: 'Tell your friends to pull up' https://t.co/1Civa6MJxI 9 hours ago

therealjarrah

🎙Jarrah Habeeb 🎶 RT @TimesLIVE: “If there’s anything I’ve learnt, it’s that we can only fix this world together. We can’t do it divided. I cannot emphasise… 9 hours ago

TimesLIVE

Times LIVE “If there’s anything I’ve learnt, it’s that we can only fix this world together. We can’t do it divided. I cannot e… https://t.co/H9cp2ByfCd 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 NAACP Image Awards Highlights: Lizzo's Big Win, Rihanna's Passionate Speech and More | Billboard News [Video]2020 NAACP Image Awards Highlights: Lizzo's Big Win, Rihanna's Passionate Speech and More | Billboard News

Celebrities, activists and prominent thought leaders in the Black community all came together to celebrate Black excellence and achievement at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:59Published

Lizzo wins entertainer of the year at the NAACP Image Awards [Video]Lizzo wins entertainer of the year at the NAACP Image Awards

Lizzo was honored with a major award at the NAACP Image Awards and her speech is a must-hear

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:45Published

