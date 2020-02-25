Brazil revellers get muddy at 'Bloco da Lama' carnival party 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published Brazil revellers get muddy at 'Bloco da Lama' carnival party Revellers apply mud on their body and dance in smoke in mud carnival party "Bloco da Lama" near Rio de Janeiro.View on euronews

