Julian Castro to campaign in Tucson for Elizabeth Warren

Former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro will campaign in Arizona Tuesday on behalf of Elizabeth Warren.



Recent related videos from verified sources Media Not Unfair To Warren For months Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign has been fading away. Her poll numbers are abysmal. She got disappointing results in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada. Her campaign identified.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 01:01Published 12 hours ago Thousands attend Senator Elizabeth Warren rally at Seattle Center Thousands attended Senator Elizabeth Warren's rally in Seattle, Washington on Saturday (February 22). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 14:17Published 18 hours ago