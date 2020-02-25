Bradley Central Wins 10th Straight District title

Bradley central girls basketball team was shooting for their tenth consecutive district tournament title tonight.

Bearettes faced east hamilton.

Bradley hit 66-percent of their shots in the first quarter.

And 'canes mcdonald's all- american madison hayes went to the bench early with three fouls.

Can you say blow-out?

Anna muhonen the put-back with less than a second before halftime.

The bearettes were up 38-7 at the break.

Unless the refs let east ham play defense like this...a come-back would not be in the cards.

Bearettes work it around for the wide open three from jamia williams. madison hayes tried to make up for lost time.

Great effort on this hoop.

She scored 28 of her game high 31 points in the second half.

Anna walker also made some tough baskets.

She scored 26.

Bradley won 68-43, and that sizzling shooting start certinaly helped the cause.

Walker:"that was a big part of it, but also we had intensity and fire.

We wanted to win our tenth in-a-row obviously.

And us seniors wanted to go out and have four district championships under our belt."

Georgia has