Canucks trade McIntyre to Devils; MacEwen made eligible for Calder Cup Playoffs

NHL trade deadline deals
Canucks trade McIntyre to Devils; MacEwen made eligible for Calder Cup Playoffs

N-h-l trade deadline came aternoon and the utica comets did see some movement thanks to their parent club vancouver canucks.

The canucks made a goalie swap trading comets netminder zane mcintyre to the new jersey devils in excxchange for goalie louis domingue.

In 24 games played for the comets this year - mcicintyre went 11-10-2 with a 3.16 goals s against average and .894 save percentage.

He has been assigned to the binghamton devils.

This is domnigue's third team of the season - he was traded from the tampa bay lightning organization to the devils earlier this year.

This is video of him playing the was traded from the tampa bay lightning organization to the devils earlier this year.

This is video of him playing the cve percentage with the binghamton this year - he has also suited up in 16 games with new jersey this year.

Domingue will stay with the canucks for now after jacob markstrom sustained an injury.

The comets have recalled jake kielly from the kalamazoo wings to backukukup michael dipietro.

Canucks general manager jim benning confirmed today that forward zack macewen was part of a paper transaction - in other words - was re-assigned to utica and them immediately recalled back to vancouver today at the deadline so that he would eligible to be sent down to the comets at any point the rest of the season and through the playoffs this year.

For the canucks this year - macewen has three points in 12 games.

For the comets -




