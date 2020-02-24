Global  

Weinstein victims welcome guilty verdict

Weinstein victims welcome guilty verdict

Weinstein victims welcome guilty verdict

Victims of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein have reacted with joy and relief after he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

Actress Rosanna Arquette and former aspiring actress Louisette Geiss, who both made allegations against Weinstein, responded with joy and relief.
