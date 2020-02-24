Global  

Dozens hurt as car plows into German carnival

Dozens hurt as car plows into German carnival

Dozens hurt as car plows into German carnival

A German man plowed his car into a carnival parade in the western town of Volkmarsen on Monday, injuring 30 people including children, police said, adding it was too early to say what his motive was.

Michelle Hennessy reports.
