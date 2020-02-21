Wall Street plunges as coronavirus spreads 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:37s - Published Wall Street plunges as coronavirus spreads The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday suffered their biggest one-day percentage losses in two years after a surge in coronavirus cases outside China fanned worries about the global economic impact of a potential pandemic. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

