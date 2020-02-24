Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Actor Smollett Pleads Not Guilty, Seeks Stay

Actor Smollett Pleads Not Guilty, Seeks Stay

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Actor Smollett Pleads Not Guilty, Seeks Stay

Actor Smollett Pleads Not Guilty, Seeks Stay

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty in a Chicago court on Monday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Actor Smollett pleads not guilty to new Chicago hoax charges; seeks stay, dismissal

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty in a Chicago court on Monday to renewed...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphIndependentJust JaredUSATODAY.comDaily CallerNYTimes.comTIME


Jussie Smollett to make 1st court appearance on new charges

CHICAGO (AP) — Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett is due to make an initial court appearance...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this

BVaags

Bianca (Tylock) Vaags RT @KJRH2HD: Actor Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to restored charges https://t.co/9K4uQX0rj0 https://t.co/YlLZSecGuE 4 minutes ago

RebekahKirkla15

🇺🇸 Rebekah Retired USAF⭐⭐⭐🗽 RT @EpochTimes: #JussieSmollett pleaded not guilty to restored charges that accuse him of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himse… 6 minutes ago

CharleyTakaya

Charley Takaya ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🇺🇸 Worst than saying black guys did it. Hate crime in essence, but Perjury and conspiracy to boot. Do the crime do th… https://t.co/hCMlwHr2D6 6 minutes ago

janiek13

Deplorable me! Janie Trump2020 Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @GrrrGraphics: Actor Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty to New Felony Charges #Flashback #BenGarrisonCartoon Reminder, you don't have t… 9 minutes ago

RTGBreaking

RTGNews Actor Smollett pleads not guilty to new Chicago hoax charges; seeks stay, dismissal #US | #RTGNews 13 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Former Empire Actor Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged Hoax Attack Case https://t.co/Qc6Kz6hl6y https://t.co/zZQJAt4jfB 24 minutes ago

muchene_

Muchene Kenya Actor Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty for attack hoax *** Latest News Updates 25 minutes ago

MISSYFIELDS19

MISSY FIELDS RT @QNNTexas: Actor Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty to New Felony Charges 24 Feb 2020 - 11:52:00 PM by BREITBART NEWS 24 Feb 2020 https:… 27 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Actor Smollett denies renewed hoax charges [Video]Actor Smollett denies renewed hoax charges

Former &quot;Empire&quot; actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty on Monday to renewed felony charges that he made false reports to Chicago police about being attacked in a hate crime that he..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:35Published

Smollett Pleads Not Guilty [Video]Smollett Pleads Not Guilty

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports the former "Empire" actor plead not guilty to staging a racist and homophobic attack.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.