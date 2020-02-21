Floods engulf Indonesian capital

In a residential area in East Jakarta, residents were evacuated on rubber dinghy.

Flooding was particularly severe in the Bekasi area west of the capital, though big swathes of the low-lying city were also badly affected.

Indonesia's weather agency linked the rains to tropical cyclones in Australia and in the Indian ocean that had caused bad weather across the islands of Java, Bali and Nusa Tenggara.

The agency also warned of high waves in the seas south of Java.