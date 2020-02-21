Global  

Floods engulf Indonesian capital

Flooding caused by torrential rain paralyzed large parts of Indonesia's capital on Tuesday (February 25), as major streets were inundated with murky, brown flood water and power supplies cut in certain parts of the city.
In a residential area in East Jakarta, residents were evacuated on rubber dinghy.

Flooding was particularly severe in the Bekasi area west of the capital, though big swathes of the low-lying city were also badly affected.

Indonesia's weather agency linked the rains to tropical cyclones in Australia and in the Indian ocean that had caused bad weather across the islands of Java, Bali and Nusa Tenggara.

The agency also warned of high waves in the seas south of Java.




