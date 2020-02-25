PM Modi, 'friend' Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, issued a joint statement on Tuesday.

The press conference was conducted on the second and last day of Trump's India trip.

The two leaders spoke on a host of issues, including counter-terror activities, defence, and bilateral trade.

PM Modi introduced Trump as his 'friend'.

The US President reciprocated the warmth by calling his trip 'unforgettable', 'special', and 'extraordinary'.

The two leaders also announced the inking of a defence deal worth over $3 billion for military helicopters.