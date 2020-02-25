Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > PM Modi, 'friend' Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror

PM Modi, 'friend' Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 16:51s - Published < > Embed
PM Modi, 'friend' Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror

PM Modi, 'friend' Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, issued a joint statement on Tuesday.

The press conference was conducted on the second and last day of Trump's India trip.

The two leaders spoke on a host of issues, including counter-terror activities, defence, and bilateral trade.

PM Modi introduced Trump as his 'friend'.

The US President reciprocated the warmth by calling his trip 'unforgettable', 'special', and 'extraordinary'.

The two leaders also announced the inking of a defence deal worth over $3 billion for military helicopters.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yuvaswapan

YS2 PM Modi is my true friend: US President Donald Trump at ‘Namaste Trump’ in Ahmedabad https://t.co/pVapSKrLSt via NaMo App 9 minutes ago

NeetaDa44854862

Neeta Das RT @NamoApp: PM Modi is my true friend: US President Donald Trump at ‘Namaste Trump’ in Ahmedabad https://t.co/5P358Xz7wo 15 minutes ago

sk_saluja

SalujaSK RT @sk_saluja: PRIME MINISTER MODI IS FRIEND OF MINE, SAYS USA PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP https://t.co/tZDKgdwY8N Download the TOI app now: ht… 40 minutes ago

sk_saluja

SalujaSK RT @sk_saluja: PRIME MINISTER MODI IS FRIEND OF MINE, SAYS US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP https://t.co/tZDKgdwY8N Download the TOI app now: htt… 40 minutes ago

rang_rajesh

Rajesh Rang @realDonaldTrump India's RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his associate Home Minister Amit… https://t.co/nOiIzc77ia 45 minutes ago

mahitibotad

Info Botad GoG RT @InfoGujarat: US President Donald Trump writes a message in the visitors' book at the Sabarmati Ashram, 'To my great friend Prime Minist… 47 minutes ago

kushleshar

Puspendra Kushleshar RT @saagar_anand: @narendramodi US President Donald Trump writes a message in the visitors' book at the Sabarmati Ashram, 'To my great frie… 58 minutes ago

jrdadasaheb

jrdadasaheb RT @BeingNationali1: @realDonaldTrump US President Donald Trump writes a message in the visitor's book at the Sabarmati Ashram : "To My Gr… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

PM Modi and US President issued a joint statement after holding bilateral talks | Oneindia News [Video]PM Modi and US President issued a joint statement after holding bilateral talks | Oneindia News

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI AND US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TODAY HELD EXTENSIVE TALKS COVERING THE ENTIRE SPECTRUM OF BILATERAL TIES, INCLUDING THE KEY AREAS OF DEFENCE, SECURITY, AND TRADE AND..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 09:32Published

US President and PM Modi hold bilateral talks, defence deals worth $3 Billion inked | Oneindia News [Video]US President and PM Modi hold bilateral talks, defence deals worth $3 Billion inked | Oneindia News

PM MODI AND US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ISSUED A JOINT STATEMENT AFTER HOLDING BILATERAL TALKS AT THE HYDERABAD HOUSE. PM MODI SAID THAT THE TWO LEADERS DISCUSSED EVERY IMPORTANT ASPECT OF US-INDIA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.