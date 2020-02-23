Tyson Fury returns to UK after famous victory in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury has arrived at Manchester Airport after winning the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Fury produced a stunning performance to stop the previously unbeaten American Deontay Wilder in the seventh round.

The 31-year-old Briton was greeted by hundreds of well-wishers in Manchester and was all smiles as he made his way through arrivals.