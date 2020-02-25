Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hosni Mubarak > Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91

Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:46s - Published < > Embed
Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91

Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91

After suffering a long illness, former president dies after ruling the country from 1981 to 2011.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak has passed away

Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak has passed away at the age of 91. Mubarak was president of...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •France 24ReutersReuters IndiaAl JazeeraTIMENewsdayPremium Times NigeriaSBSNews24CBS NewsJerusalem Post


Hosni Mubarak, former Egypt President who was ousted in 2011 uprising, passes away

Egypt's ousted former President Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state television said on...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •SBS



You Might Like


Tweets about this

22Roziek

Hossam _Roziek RT @CalebDaoud: Egypt’s ousted former president Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, weeks after undergoing surgery💔🇪🇬 #حسني_مبارك http… 3 seconds ago

Muh_Sadam

Adam (MS)✌❤🍑🍻📚📰🎬🎧🇺🇸🇮🇩🏳‍🌈 RT @CNN: BREAKING NEWS: Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for 30 years before he was overthrown in a popular uprisin… 12 seconds ago

VWSFire

JannyJournalist News RT @ABC: Egypt's former strongman Hosni Mubarak, who was toppled by a popular revolt in 2011, has died at the age of 91, the country's stat… 15 seconds ago

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @TalengoTasur: BREAKING NEWS: Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for 30 years before he was overthrown in a popula… 17 seconds ago

Eugenedec31

Eugene RT @AJEnglish: BREAKING: Egypt's former president, Hosni Mubarak, has died, according to state TV https://t.co/im6gbSah1O 17 seconds ago

rare_aaron

Aaron RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak has died 36 seconds ago

Globalnewsng1

The Global News Nigeria BREAKING: Former president of Egypt Hosni Mubarak is dead https://t.co/s7BJucWJId https://t.co/GRIrnXaDzJ 47 seconds ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Former Egypt president Hosni Mubarak dies aged 91 https://t.co/94sWMchy3M 47 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

A look back on Mubarak's life [Video]A look back on Mubarak's life

Hosni Mubarak, Egypt's president for almost 30 years who stepped down after a popular revolution in 2011, has died. He was 91.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 20:44Published

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Has Died At Age 91 [Video]Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Has Died At Age 91

Hosni Mubarak served as president of Egypt for almost 30 years.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.