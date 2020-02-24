Global  

Rose McGowan feared Harvey Weinstein would be 'exonerated'

Rose McGowan feared Harvey Weinstein would be 'exonerated'

Rose McGowan feared Harvey Weinstein would be 'exonerated'

Rose McGowan feared Harvey Weinstein would be "exonerated" of his crimes but he has been found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act in his sexual assault trial.
Harvey Weinstein Silence Breakers Mira Sorvino, Rose McGowan and More Say ‘Our Fight Is Far From Over’

Rose McGowan, Rosanna Arquette, Mira Sorvino and over a dozen other women known as the Silence...
The Wrap - Published

Rose McGowan celebrates Harvey Weinstein conviction

Actress Rose McGowan said Harvey Weinstein will finally know how it feels to have “power wrapped...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


