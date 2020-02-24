Global  

Beyonce and Alicia Keys perform at Kobe Bryant's memorial

Beyonce and Alicia Keys perform at Kobe Bryant's memorial

Beyonce and Alicia Keys perform at Kobe Bryant's memorial

Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera performed at the public memorial for late basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Monday.
'They couldn't be on this earth without each other' -Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant held back tears in an emotional tribute to her late husband and NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna at a public memorial service held at the Staples Center on Monday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:59Published

Celebration Of Life: Thousands Pay Tribute To Kobe & Gianna Bryant

In a powerful and emotional public memorial Monday at Staples Center -- the house Kobe Bryant built --- family, friends and NBA legends came together to honor Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:24Published

