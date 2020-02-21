Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The BMW Concept i4 - A first look

The BMW Concept i4 - A first look

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
The BMW Concept i4 - A first look

The BMW Concept i4 - A first look

The BMW Group will unveil its first pure-electric Gran Coupe on 3 March 2020 at the Geneva Motor Show.

The BMW Concept i4 heralds a new era in Sheer Driving Pleasure; it provides a whole new take on the dynamic excellence for which BMW is renowned and blends a modern, elegantly sporty design with the spaciousness and practicality of a four-door Gran Coupe – all while generating zero local emissions.

“The BMW Concept i4 brings electrification to the core of the BMW brand,” says Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design.

“The design is dynamic, clean and elegant.

In short: a perfect BMW that happens to be zero emission.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

suadmahmuljin

Suad Mahmuljin RT @AutoblogGreen: .@BMW i4 Concept First Look | Golden grilles: https://t.co/eeRXJGHYJ5 https://t.co/RiuPH9mqG5 47 minutes ago

jesuisanamika

Anamika Kumar 🇫🇷 தூக்குதுரை RT @paapabutterfly: When Ner Konda Paarvai first look came with all the leads together, despite being one of the top most star of the indus… 2 hours ago

EnkayOg

A C C R A 4 P A Y M E🤮 @mennnsa_ Oh the first frame dieer then I already get the concept for my mind so as the cars set op for the traffic… https://t.co/sRsJZG7lNh 2 hours ago

jamesowendesign

James Owen Design Just why?? Electric cars don't need grills. https://t.co/PUmPYtwt0r 2 hours ago

Prettyangeljac5

Prettyangeljacksonn RT @THR: Exclusive First Look: Tony- and Emmy-winning set designer Derek McLane explains his visual concept for the Michael Jackson musical… 3 hours ago

CoolAnya84

Anya RT @MotorTrend: The @BMWUSA #i4 Concept makes its debut with 530 hp, 373 miles of all-electric range, and a massive set of kidney grilles.… 3 hours ago

ilysmnamu

LEGACY ★彡 @lesbiansforjoy look up “a guide to stan NCT” OR. u can do each subunit first, whichevers better NCT dream - not f… https://t.co/Kha691uGDn 3 hours ago

bmw_of_macon

BMW of Macon Read all about the new #BMW i4 concept in the MotorTrend article below! #BMWofMacon #MaconGA https://t.co/jtAVu0Fm8z 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The first-ever BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe and BMW 220d Gran Coupe Trailer [Video]The first-ever BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe and BMW 220d Gran Coupe Trailer

The first-ever BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe sees BMW bringing the four-door coupe concept that has already enjoyed great success in higher vehicle classes into the premium compact segment for the first..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:02Published

The first-ever BMW 220d Gran Coupe Interior Design [Video]The first-ever BMW 220d Gran Coupe Interior Design

The first-ever BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe sees BMW bringing the four-door coupe concept that has already enjoyed great success in higher vehicle classes into the premium compact segment for the first..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.