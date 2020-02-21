The BMW Concept i4 - A first look

The BMW Group will unveil its first pure-electric Gran Coupe on 3 March 2020 at the Geneva Motor Show.

The BMW Concept i4 heralds a new era in Sheer Driving Pleasure; it provides a whole new take on the dynamic excellence for which BMW is renowned and blends a modern, elegantly sporty design with the spaciousness and practicality of a four-door Gran Coupe – all while generating zero local emissions.

“The BMW Concept i4 brings electrification to the core of the BMW brand,” says Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design.

“The design is dynamic, clean and elegant.

In short: a perfect BMW that happens to be zero emission.”