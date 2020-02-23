Global  

Fresh violence in Delhi: Stone pelting, arson & firing, day after 7 deaths

The national capital witnessed violence for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code were imposed in the northeastern parts of Delhi.

Groups in support and in opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, clashed in multiple places, resorting to stone pelting, arson and even shooting.

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, held a meeting to take stock of the situation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also a part of the meeting.

Maintenance of law and order in Delhi is the responsibility of the Central government.

In the previous day's violence, at least 7 people had died.
