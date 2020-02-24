Clinton on Weinstein: Jury’s verdict really speaks for itself

Global  

Hillary Clinton says "the jury's verdict really speaks for itself" when it comes the conviction of Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein was convicted Monday of rape and sexual assault against two women, sealing his fall from powerful Hollywood studio boss to archvillain of the #MeToo movement.
