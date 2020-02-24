Global  

Male Hollywood execs refused to fund Weinstein-esque film 'The Assistant'

A few days before Harvey Weinstein was found guilty, 'The Assistant' premiered at Berlinale, in which Julie Garner plays an assistant witnessing abusive behaviour by her Weinsteinesque-boss.
