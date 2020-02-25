Hong Kong Extends School Closures Until April 20

Hong Kong has made the decision to extend the suspension of schools until at least April 20.

The decision comes as health officials try to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The city’s Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said classes would be suspended until after the Easter holiday.

According to Reuters, April 20th would be the earliest date students and staff would return.

Students had previously been due to return to lessons on March 16.