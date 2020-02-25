Global  

Coronavirus Spreads In Iran, Infecting Deputy Health Minister

Coronavirus Spreads In Iran, Infecting Deputy Health Minister

Coronavirus Spreads In Iran, Infecting Deputy Health Minister

Iran&apos;s deputy health minister tested positive for the virus hours after he held a news conference on Monday.
Coronavirus updates: Iran deputy health minister tests positive for virus

As Italy prepares to host a European summit over the crisis, more cases have erupted across the bloc....
Deutsche Welle

Iran's deputy health minister 'tests positive' for coronavirus

Iran's deputy health minister has tested positive for coronavirus, the semi-official news agency ILNA...
Independent



richrake

Rich Justice RT @Newsy: At least 15 people in Iran have died from the coronavirus and 95 people have tested positive. https://t.co/GfHawK0DMW 48 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy At least 15 people in Iran have died from the coronavirus and 95 people have tested positive. https://t.co/GfHawK0DMW 59 minutes ago


Iranian health minister positive for Covid-19 [Video]Iranian health minister positive for Covid-19

The head of Iran's counter-coronavirus task force has tested positive for the virus himself, authorities announced

Credit: Sky News UK Studios

Japan Postpones Levian Cup Games Due To Coronavirus [Video]Japan Postpones Levian Cup Games Due To Coronavirus

Japan’s J.League says it has postponed seven Levian Cup matches scheduled for Wednesday. The delay comes as the nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters,..

Credit: Wochit

