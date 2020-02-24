Netflix Unveils New Feature Revealing Top 10 Trending Programs 27 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:14s - Published Netflix Unveils New Feature Revealing Top 10 Trending Programs Netflix's new feature ranks the 10 most popular programs trending in your area. The list will include both television series and movies with a separate tab to filter between the categories and will update daily.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources New Netflix feature reveals the top 10 most popular programs on its service Netflix is adding a new feature that will rank the 10 most popular programs on its service in your...

TechCrunch - Published 21 hours ago







You Might Like