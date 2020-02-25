Patrick Stewart Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

"Star Trek: Picard" star Patrick Stewart takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about himself.

How did Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen meet?

Was Patrick in Harry Potter?

How many awards has he won?

Does he own a vineyard?

Sir Patrick answers all these questions and much, much more.

Star Trek: Picard airs every Wednesday on CBS All Access.