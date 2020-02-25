Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Weinstein Accuser Miriam Haley 'Very Grateful' For Verdict

Weinstein Accuser Miriam Haley 'Very Grateful' For Verdict

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:48s - Published < > Embed
Weinstein Accuser Miriam Haley 'Very Grateful' For Verdict

Weinstein Accuser Miriam Haley 'Very Grateful' For Verdict

Harvey Weinstein accuser Miriam "Mimi" Haley and her attorney, Gloria Allred, spoke about the outcome of his trial on "CBS This Morning." CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fabulousTbird

T-bird RT @CBSNewYork: #HarveyWeinstein accuser Miriam Haley "very grateful" to be "heard and believed." @jennamdeangelis has more: https://t.co/N… 30 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York #HarveyWeinstein accuser Miriam Haley "very grateful" to be "heard and believed." @jennamdeangelis has more:… https://t.co/fdLAzSKnyD 39 minutes ago

chitowngal1204

Sharon Weaver RT @DEADLINE: Weinstein Accuser Mimi Haley Slams Defense Team’s Victim Shaming, Says “Don’t Rape People” https://t.co/EzX6OHpbwb https://t.… 47 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Weinstein Accuser Mimi Haley Slams Defense Team’s Victim Shaming, Says “Don’t Rape People” https://t.co/bErSBtmqKu https://t.co/LJydzoF76p 51 minutes ago

DEADLINE

Deadline Hollywood Weinstein Accuser Mimi Haley Slams Defense Team’s Victim Shaming, Says “Don’t Rape People” https://t.co/EzX6OHpbwb https://t.co/dXpnvBqaGk 59 minutes ago

ladybridge

Lady Bridge RT @lise_latulippe: Sciorra’s lawyer Gloria Allred — who also represents Weinstein accuser Miriam Haley — said the jury reached the right d… 5 hours ago

lise_latulippe

Lise Latulippe Sciorra’s lawyer Gloria Allred — who also represents Weinstein accuser Miriam Haley — said the jury reached the rig… https://t.co/uJs0NN8u2k 8 hours ago

PatriciaJeanLSL

Patricia S Limbacher “He hooked Miriam Haley, now 42, his second main accuser, by helping her secure a production assistant job on Proje… https://t.co/F0Y2d8YGuG 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.