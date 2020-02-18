Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tuesday Sector Laggards: Rubber & Plastics, Defense Stocks

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Rubber & Plastics, Defense Stocks

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Rubber & Plastics, Defense Stocks

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Rubber & Plastics, Defense Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, rubber & plastics shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.2%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Tupperware Brands, down about 44.8% and shares of Advansix down about 9.9% on the day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Rubber & Plastics, Defense Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, rubber & plastics shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.2%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Tupperware Brands, down about 44.8% and shares of Advansix down about 9.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are defense shares, down on the day by about 4.8% as a group, led down by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, trading lower by about 19.1% and Huntington Ingalls Industries, trading lower by about 3.7%.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Asset Management Stocks [Video]Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Asset Management Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold, up about 16.8% and shares of Alexco Resource up about..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks [Video]Tuesday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, paper & forest products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings, down about..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.