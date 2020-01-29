Global  

Ban Ki-Moon: China's initial Covid-19 efforts 'insufficient and inadequate”

Ban Ki-Moon, the eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations, said that China did not take enough measures to contain the virus Covid19 spreading.

He later went on to say during a press conference that he has the “full confidence in the Chinese Government”.

He went on to joke that he feels “lucky” that he didn’t have to work with Donald Trump during his time at the UN, and that the US President is “very irresponsible” and “very short-sighted" for pulling out of the global environmental agreements.

His comments were made at the very first Global Soft Power Summit where a new index ranking countries my their ‘soft power’ influence was launched.
