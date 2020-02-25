Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harvey Weinstein's Attorney Speaks Out After Hospital Visit

Harvey Weinstein's Attorney Speaks Out After Hospital Visit

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 08:07s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein's Attorney Speaks Out After Hospital Visit

Harvey Weinstein's Attorney Speaks Out After Hospital Visit

Defense attorney Arthur Aidala spoke to reporters after visiting Harvey Weinstein at Bellevue Hospital.

Weinstein was hospitalized after being convicted of criminal sexual act and rape.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein attorney plans to appeal guilty verdict

Harvey Weinstein’s legal team is saying the disgraced Hollywood mogul didn’t get a fair trial...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Newsy


'Upbeat' Harvey Weinstein at Manhattan hospital, a day after sex crimes conviction

An "upbeat" Harvey Weinstein on Tuesday spent his first full day at a Manhattan hospital, his lawyer...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Newsy



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Marcia61142900

Marcia RT @ABC: “These are eight women who pulled our justice system into the 21st century—by declaring that rape is rape and sexual assault is se… 2 hours ago

jessemarkes

Jesse Markes RT @CourtTV: #BREAKING: "This is a new day." Attorney Gloria Allred speaks to #CourtTV about today's landmark verdict in the #MeToo Movemen… 5 hours ago

LisaFedUp2

Freedom🌟🌟🌟🇺🇲 RT @AKA_RealDirty: New York district attorney speaks after Harvey Weinstein was found guilty. He will be sentence no less than five years a… 8 hours ago

Mic_KnewCrib

MicK RT @THR: Harvey Weinstein's attorney said that he was "shocked but stoic at the same time" while listening to the verdict: "All he kept say… 9 hours ago

rozaycy

Kaio Hanma RT @winonasrider: NEW: Depp’s lawyer speaks on Amber Heard and her team’s hypocrisy.💪🏼 “Kaplan and Tina Tchen (Time’s Up), have a client l… 10 hours ago

bigmanhimseIf

ٰ RT @SkyNews: "Weinstein is a vicious, serial sexual predator." New York County district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr speaks following Harvey W… 10 hours ago

OneNewsBroadcas

OneNewsBroadcas Attorney Gloria Allred speaks on disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein guilty verdict - https://t.co/m1s12G3K1v 11 hours ago

NEWZFOX

NEWZFOX Attorney Gloria Allred speaks on disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein ... https://t.co/sxiASRamwx via @YouTube 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized With Chest Pains After Guilty Verdict [Video]Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized With Chest Pains After Guilty Verdict

The former Hollywood movie producer was heading for Rikers Island on Monday when he was rerouted to New York&apos;s Bellevue Hospital.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published

WEINSTEIN HOSPITAL AFTER GUILTY [Video]WEINSTEIN HOSPITAL AFTER GUILTY

WEINSTEIN HOSPITAL AFTER GUILTY

Credit: WEVVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.