U.S. Coronavirus Outbreak Inevitable

U.S. Coronavirus Outbreak Inevitable

U.S. Coronavirus Outbreak Inevitable

National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Director Nancy Messonnier.

| Samuel Corum/Getty Images By BRIANNA EHLEY 02/25/2020 01:13 PM EST A coronavirus outbreak in the United States is now inevitable, a top CDC official said Tuesday, elevating concerns that the public health emergency could soon become a full-scale pandemic.
China braces for inevitable big hit to economy from virus, says Xi

China will step up policy adjustments to help cushion the blow on the economy from a coronavirus...
