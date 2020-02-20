Global  

Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC

Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC On Tuesday, CDC official Dr. Nancy Messonnier urged "the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad." Dr. Nancy Messonnier, via 'The New York Times' Secretary of health and human services, Alex M.

Azar II, also made a serious statement regarding the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Alex M.

Azar II, via 'The New York Times' The secretary stated that more hospital ventilators and as many as 300 million masks will be necessary for health workers.

Referring to the breakout in Wuhan as a "rough patch," President Donald Trump sounded more optimistic during a news conference in India.

President Trump, via 'The New York Times' Regardless, the Trump administration has requested Congressional authorization for additional federal and emergency funding to the tune of $2.5 billion.
