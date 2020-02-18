Global  

Hayden Panettiere Reassures Fans Following Boyfriend's Arrest The actress made the admission during a Q&A with fans on Twitter.

When a Twitter user asked how she was doing, Panettiere reassured them that she was well.

Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Heckerson was charged with domestic battery following a dispute on Valentine's Day.

Prior to the Q&A, the actress tweeted then deleted a photo of her daughter, Kaya Evdokia, holding hands with her ex Wladimir Klitschko and captioned it, "Best father ever."
