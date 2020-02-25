Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Dick Pound, a senior member of the International Olympics Committee, recently sat down with The Associated Press to discuss the upcoming Olympics.

According to Pound, although the Olympics are currently proceeding forward with “business as usual,” the IOC is taking the coronavirus outbreak very seriously.

He estimates the committee has at least a two-month window to decide the fate of the Olympics.

Dick Pound, via Associated Press If it is decided to be too dangerous to proceed with the games, Pound says they will be canceled, not postponed.

Dick Pound, via Associated Press Pound also said moving the Olympics to another location would be unlikely, as countries traditionally spend years prepping for the event.

Dick Pound, via Associated Press
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

2020 Summer Olympics Could Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus

Cancellation is not out of the question for the 2020 Summer Olympics if Coronavirus continues to...
Just Jared - Published

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics still 'business as usual', says IOC's Dick Pound

Preparations for the Tokyo Olympics are "business as usual" despite the coronavirus outbreak, says...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •BBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amid Coronavirus Fears, San Francisco Enters State Of Emergency [Video]Amid Coronavirus Fears, San Francisco Enters State Of Emergency

Business Insider reports San Francisco Mayor London Breed has declared a state of emergency in the city. The move comes in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Beginning in China, it has spread to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street [Video]Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street

US markets are back in the red, adding to their sharp losses Monday amid coronavirus fears. The Dow finished about 3.2% lower, bringing the index's total loss over the past four days to about..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.