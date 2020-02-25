Global  

DC Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo Could Apply For Parole In 2024 Thanks To New Law

DC Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo Could Apply For Parole In 2024 Thanks To New Law

DC Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo Could Apply For Parole In 2024 Thanks To New Law

Lee Boyd Malvo, the Washington, D.C., area sniper, and Virginia agreed Monday to dismiss a pending Supreme Court case after the state changed criminal sentencing law for juveniles.
