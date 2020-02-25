DC Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo Could Apply For Parole In 2024 Thanks To New Law 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:16s - Published DC Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo Could Apply For Parole In 2024 Thanks To New Law Lee Boyd Malvo, the Washington, D.C., area sniper, and Virginia agreed Monday to dismiss a pending Supreme Court case after the state changed criminal sentencing law for juveniles. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources New Virginia Sentencing Law Ends High Court's DC Sniper Case Lee Boyd Malvo, the Washington, D.C., area sniper, and Virginia agreed Monday to dismiss a pending Supreme Court case after the state changed criminal sentencing law for juveniles. Katie Johnston.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:42Published 2 weeks ago