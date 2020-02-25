Coronavirus Impact

Global  

After the stock market dropped again today over coronovirus fears, we talk to local experts about the impact here at home.
Coronavirus in the u.s and as the number raises so does the panic.

Fears about the spread of cases outside of china have sent financial markets into a dive.

Is this going to affect our country drastically?

News 12's joeli poole gives us a little clarity on the situation.

The center for disease control says the question is no longer if we will see the coronavirus spread in the u.s but when.

This sparked the questions: if such a corona virus outbreak will affect our economy and if so will how bad will it be?

Hopkins "there will be a real impact on the global economy , there's no question.

It started in asia and asian economies are going suffer as a result of this .

Production is going to decline.

Many of the parts and components that we rely on in our economy that we import from china .

Our ability to get those parts and components and import those things is going to be restricted now as production will be declining."

In the united states the stock market has already taken a hit and so have some major businesses.

Chris hopkins/barnett and company investment advisor "apple reduced their estimated earnings because they expect; not only the demand in their asian market to decline but also potentially shortage of parts that they import from asian factories."

Statistics show the sector of the economy feeling the largest impact is the travel industry.

Hopkins "airlines have been suffering they have seen 8 to 10 percent decline in their stocks as a result of really two things; one of those is if they have reduced or eliminated service to their asian markets and that hurts their revenues but secondly again the fear factor has caused people to postpone their travel plans."

Joeli poole "if you do plan on traveling internationally there are some ways you can double check if it is okay to travel there and what warnings your destination may have.

Just go to travel.state.gov type in your destination and any travel advisory you need to be aware of will pop up along with other information."

Officials want to help calm the fear that you will get the coronavirus if you order a package off websites from china.

Hopkins "it seems like the transmission is more of direct contact and perhaps droplets in the air.

In terms of you bought a package through amazon that came from china, the odds of aquiring any kind of infection



