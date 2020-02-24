Z movie

Z movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When Beth and Kevin's eight-year-old son Joshua develops an imaginary Friend named Z, they think it's cute... But they soon realize just how wrong they are.

Z becomes a terrible influence on Josh and their innocent son turns into someone they barely recognize.

It's only when Beth starts uncovering her own past, that she learns that Josh's new friend Z, may not be so imaginary, after all.

Directed by: Brandon Christensen