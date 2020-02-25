Global  

FDA Accuses Jimmy John's Of Serving Vegetables Linked To E. Coli, Salmonella Outbreaks

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to the Jimmy John's sandwich chain, saying certain vegetables it served were implicated in five outbreaks of E.

Coli or salmonella in the past seven years.
