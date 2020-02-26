Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fort Osage students make Mardi Gras king cakes for Fat Tuesday

Fort Osage students make Mardi Gras king cakes for Fat Tuesday

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Fort Osage students make Mardi Gras king cakes for Fat Tuesday

Fort Osage students make Mardi Gras king cakes for Fat Tuesday

Culinary students in the Fort Osage School District made Mardi Gras king cakes for a fundraiser.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fort Osage students make Mardi Gras king cakes for Fat Tuesday

OPHELIA’S RESTAURANT ON THEINDEPENDENCE SQUARE IS FILLEDWITH GOOD FORTUNE ON THIS FATTUESDAAND, YOU CAN BE A PART OF IT.THE RESTAURANT HAS DOZENSKING CAKES FOR SALE.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Acadiana Mardi Gras Recap [Video]Acadiana Mardi Gras Recap

Acadiana Mardi Gras Recap

Credit: KADNPublished

What Is A Paczki? [Video]What Is A Paczki?

With Mardi Gras comes king cakes, but there’s another sweet treat tied to this holiday here in Baltimore. It’s called a Paczki, a Polish donut that's selling out across the city.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.