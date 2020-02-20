Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > South Korea > WHO warns that the world should prepare for coronavirus pandemic

WHO warns that the world should prepare for coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
WHO warns that the world should prepare for coronavirus pandemic

WHO warns that the world should prepare for coronavirus pandemic

The World Health Organization has warned that the world should prepare for a potential coronavirus pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

WHO warns that the world should prepare for coronavirus pandemic



Recent related news from verified sources

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies joins global fight against coronavirus

Canadian firm ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA) (OTCMKTS:IPATF) is joining in the fight against...
Proactive Investors - Published

'Too early; to speak of pandemic, WHO says virus can be contained

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that the novel coronavirus outbreak was not out of...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO warns COVID-19 could become a pandemic [Video]WHO warns COVID-19 could become a pandemic

GENEVA — The World Health Organization has warned that the world should prepare for a potential coronavirus pandemic. Outbreaks of COVID-19 have emerged in South Korea, Italy, and Iran, causing..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:22Published

WHO Emergency Committee Member Says Coronavirus Meets ‘Disease X’ Criteria [Video]WHO Emergency Committee Member Says Coronavirus Meets ‘Disease X’ Criteria

As the coronavirus expands beyond its origin in China, a health expert believes the deadly virus meets the criteria to reach international epidemic levels. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.