51st Annual Krewe of Gemini Parade

Streets of downtown - - - - gulfport to celebrate fat - tuesday.- the krewe of gemini rolled for- the 51st year, this year, - with more than 40 floats.

- the parade featured several - dance teams, a toast to - king jupiter and queen leda, an- a lot of crowd energy.- queen leda the third, sylvia- marengo , says the krewe of - gemini enjoys putting on the- parade each year.

- - sylvia marengo former krewe of- - - - gemini queen " we've always contrinuted to our- community, we give away - scholarships, we do - philanthropic work the krewe an- everything.

We've always been - supportive of our veterans.

- it's just a - great hometown krewe and we're- wrapping up another really- exciting year - we've had