Delhi violence: Students protest outside CM Kejriwal’s residence, detained

Students gheraoed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on February 25.

They demanded action against those responsible for violence in the city.

Protestors also demanded restoration of peace in the city.

Alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia were among the protestors.

Protestors were detained at the Civil Lines police station.

Earlier, CM Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

At least 13 people have died & around 190 injured in the violence.