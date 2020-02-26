Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bernie Sanders Faces Attacks In South Carolina Democratic Debate

Bernie Sanders Faces Attacks In South Carolina Democratic Debate

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
Bernie Sanders Faces Attacks In South Carolina Democratic Debate

Bernie Sanders Faces Attacks In South Carolina Democratic Debate

Democrats unleashed a roaring assault against Bernie Sanders’ electability and seized on Mike Bloomberg’s past with women in the workplace in a raucous debate Tuesday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rivals take aim at Sanders' electability at South Carolina Democratic debate

Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders came under withering fire in a Democratic debate in South...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Heraldcbs4.comUSATODAY.comWorldNews


Sanders pressed on Medicare math, Biden guarantees a win: How each candidate fared at crucial South Carolina debate

Sen. Bernie Sanders largely evaded criticism in last week's debate. But Tuesday night, the...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TokyoHappenings

Tokyo Happenings Bernie Sanders faces attacks as Democrats debate in South Carolina https://t.co/OL66brpXZC 54 seconds ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 'Nothing I'm saying is radical': Sanders brushes off attacks in chaotic debate – as it happened Sanders and Bloombe… https://t.co/XEsbE3yuhB 3 minutes ago

TheUrbanNewz

TheUrbanNewz Bernie Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash in South Carolina https://t.co/Tf9fGvR2In https://t.co/ToxTbiANU4 12 minutes ago

chicago2503

[email protected] RT @cbs11jack: #NEW The candidates at the #DemDebate came out swinging against front- runner @BernieSanders to try to stop his momentum. W… 34 minutes ago

BrandeberrySR2

JohnBrandeberry RT @toledonews: The opponents of Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders predicted that Sanders would lose to President Donald Trump this fa… 40 minutes ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 'Nothing I'm saying is radical': Sanders brushes off attacks in chaotic debate – live: * Sanders and Bloomberg unde… https://t.co/iwnzHYKxu9 51 minutes ago

duckm4st3r

David Cantu Bernie Sanders faces attacks in Democrats’ debate-stage clash in South Carolina https://t.co/ipGeATBi4R 1 hour ago

cbs11jack

Jack Fink #NEW The candidates at the #DemDebate came out swinging against front- runner @BernieSanders to try to stop his mom… https://t.co/6iMpAKyZGM 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

7 Candidates Fight To Be Heard In Democratic Debate [Video]7 Candidates Fight To Be Heard In Democratic Debate

The candidates are unified on the goal of unseating President Donald Trump, but they again clashed on many issues and political philosophies. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:36Published

Feisty Debate In South Carolina [Video]Feisty Debate In South Carolina

CBS4's Natalie Brand shares the details from Charleston.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.