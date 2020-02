St. Joe's and St. Mary's to play for WNY ice hockey Catholic Championship

ST.

JOE'S TAKING ONST.

FRANCIS..

BOTHGOALIES BEINGTESTED EARLY..

JOESON THE ATTACK BUTBRENNAN BROWNMAKES THE SAVEHERE TO KEEP THINGSSCORELESS - JOE'STHOUGH WOULDEVENTUALLY STRIKE INTHE SECOND..DONALD TIBURZITAKES A BIG HIT OUTFRONT BUT NOTBEFORE THE PUCKGOES IN ..

GIVES JOE'SA 1-0 LEAD..

AND THEYKEEP PILING THEMON... LATER..

LOOSEPUCK AND BENCICHOWSKIEVENTUALLY GRABSAND PUTS IT IN..

JOE'SADVANCES WITH A 5-1WIN.ST.

MARY'S TAKING ONCANISIUS..

LANCERSSTRIKE FIRST IN THISONE..

ANTHONYDIFONZO FIRES ONEIN..

HE'S HYPED ABOUTTHAT ONE TO GIVE ST.MARY'S A 1-0 LEAD..BUT CRUSADERSRESPOND AND TAKETHE LEAD HERE..JADEN RILEY GOESTOP CORNER ANDMAKES IT A 2-1 GAMIN THE FIRST..

BUTLANCERS COME UPBIG IN THE THIRD..THEY TAKE IT, 4-2 THEFINAL TO ADVANCE.ANDY WILL LE