Love Story movie (1970) Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal

Plot synopsis: A boy and a girl from different backgrounds fall in love regardless of their upbringing - and then tragedy strikes.



Tweets about this Sandy McLin @rachelbonnetta @msfruch I'm sure you know by now "Love Story" was a multiple kleenex, full on sob movie starring R… https://t.co/mHpc3F3Rjz 4 days ago Aamir Siddiq RT @koolkopper: Ali MacGraw & Ryan O’Neal who played the role of Jenny & Oliver in the the epic movie ‘Love Story’ made in 1970 based on Er… 5 days ago Abdul Majeed Khan Marwat Ali MacGraw & Ryan O’Neal who played the role of Jenny & Oliver in the the epic movie ‘Love Story’ made in 1970 bas… https://t.co/pZWtykgtFA 5 days ago Tess @VickiLynn47 Never saw that yet. I should check it out sometime. I think “Love Story” is the only movie I saw with… https://t.co/uFVtl0rTmQ 6 days ago MasterBlaster @monstro_fan @Champ5220 @TheDemocrats Agreed. Love Story. With Ryan O’Neal and Ali Macgraw. Hated that movie. Just me.... 6 days ago