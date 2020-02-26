Losing Isaiah movie (1995)

Losing Isaiah movie trailer (1995) Plot synopsis: The natural and adoptive mothers of a young boy are involved in a bitter, controversial custody battle.
Director: Stephen Gyllenhaal
Writers: Seth Margolis, Naomi Foner
Stars: Jessica Lange, Halle Berry, David Strathairn
Quina’e 🦋 losing isaiah is my favorite movie 🥺 1 day ago
* 🥀 And I remember the scene in losing Isaiah where Halle takes her son up the stairs of the projects and you can see j… https://t.co/06COqepCjX 1 day ago
Queen Bee @liboogz13 @joshuasomething @themaureenlee I first saw a young Halle Berry in Losing Isaiah. I never see that one o… https://t.co/7oUlzs4uzx 5 days ago
Chadwick Leonard I always hated the movie Losing Isaiah and I don’t consider it a classic Black film, if I consider it a Black film at all. 6 days ago
Nora Toussaint Off topic but does anyone remember the movie Losing Isaiah?? https://t.co/JqwCRbcrkP 6 days ago
