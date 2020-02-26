Lullaby of Broadway movie (1951) 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:39s - Published Lullaby of Broadway movie (1951) Lullaby of Broadway movie (1951) Plot synopsis: A showgirl returns to her New York home to visit her alcoholic mother, where she catches the eye of a Broadway producer. Director: David Butler Writer: Earl Baldwin Stars: Doris Day, Gene Nelson, S.Z. Sakall Genre: Comedy, Musical 0

