Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lullaby of Broadway movie (1951)

Lullaby of Broadway movie (1951)

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:39s - Published < > Embed
Lullaby of Broadway movie (1951)

Lullaby of Broadway movie (1951)

Lullaby of Broadway movie (1951) Plot synopsis: A showgirl returns to her New York home to visit her alcoholic mother, where she catches the eye of a Broadway producer.

Director: David Butler Writer: Earl Baldwin Stars: Doris Day, Gene Nelson, S.Z.

Sakall Genre: Comedy, Musical
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sc_mo

Steven Cates RT @JamesRParish: Vibrant Wini Shaw (2/25/1907-1982) who belted out "Lullaby of Broadway" (Gold Diggers of 1935) & "The Lady in Red" (In Ca… 11 hours ago

JamesRParish

James Robert Parish Vibrant Wini Shaw (2/25/1907-1982) who belted out "Lullaby of Broadway" (Gold Diggers of 1935) & "The Lady in Red"… https://t.co/5mC2zkSTkO 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.