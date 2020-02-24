Global  

Dame Dash Blows Up On Kids During Therapy Session- 'You're Both Clowns'

Dame Dash was seen yelling at his children in a heated therapy session — or attempt at one — on an episode of WE TV’s Growing Up Hip Hop.

In a clip from the show, the Hip Hop mogul repeatedly called his son Damon “Boogie” Dash Jr. and daughter Ava Dash “stupid” before labeling them “clowns” as he walked out the room.

