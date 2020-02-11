Global  

Live a Little Love a Little Movie (1968) Elvis Presley, Michele Carey, Don Porter

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:10s
Live a Little Love a Little Movie (1968) Elvis Presley, Michele Carey, Don Porter

Live a Little Love a Little Movie (1968) Elvis Presley, Michele Carey, Don Porter

Live a Little Love a Little Movie Trailer HD (1968) Plot synopsis: Photographer Greg Nolan moonlights in two full-time jobs to pay the rent, but has trouble finding time to do them both without his bosses finding out.

Director: Norman Taurog Writers: Michael A.

Hoey, Dan Greenburg, Dan Greenburg Stars: Elvis Presley, Michele Carey, Don Porter Genre: Comedy, Musical
Recent related videos from verified sources

Henri Dauman movie [Video]Henri Dauman movie

Henri Dauman movie trailer HD Plot synopsis: Holocaust survivor and New York City resident Henri Dauman has been called one of the greatest photojournalists of the 20th century. Marilyn Monroe,..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:11Published

