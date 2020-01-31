Global  

Scott Boras To Honor Kobe Bryant’s Wish By Creating Internship For John Altobelli's Surviving Daughter

Scott Boras To Honor Kobe Bryant's Wish By Creating Internship For John Altobelli's Surviving Daughter

Scott Boras To Honor Kobe Bryant’s Wish By Creating Internship For John Altobelli's Surviving Daughter

Kobe Bryant was apparently trying to secure an internship for John Altobelli's daughter when the helicopter went down.
Agent Scott Boras to honor Kobe Bryant's wish with internship for Alexis, daughter of late John Altobelli

MLB agent Scott Boras said he will honor Kobe Bryant's wish and create an internship for Alexis...
Kobe Bryant's final "heroic" wish will be granted

Scott Boras said he will honor Bryant's wish to create a baseball internship for the surviving...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Altobelli Family Killed in Helicopter Crash Honored in Memorial Service at Angel Stadium [Video]Altobelli Family Killed in Helicopter Crash Honored in Memorial Service at Angel Stadium

Hundreds grieved at a public memorial service at Angel stadium honoring Orange Coast baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:29Published

Newport Beach Community Holds Vigil for Alyssa Altobelli, Killed With Her Parents in Helicopter Crash [Video]Newport Beach Community Holds Vigil for Alyssa Altobelli, Killed With Her Parents in Helicopter Crash

Friends mourning the loss of Alyssa Altobelli gathered at a Newport Beach park Thursday to remember the 14-year-old who died alongside her parents in Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:53Published

