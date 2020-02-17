Global  

Wildlife consumption banned in China

China announced on Monday that the country has banned the consumption and trade of wildlife with immediate effect amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.
China bans wildlife trade, consumption

China on Monday declared an immediate and “comprehensive” ban on the trade and consumption of...
'Animals live for man': China's appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus

For the past two weeks China's police have been raiding houses, restaurants and makeshift markets...
China's wildlife consumption ban explained [Video]China's wildlife consumption ban explained

BEIJING — China announced on Monday that the country has banned the consumption and trade of wildlife with immediate effect amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. Hunting or transporting wild animals..

China Bans Trade, Consumption Of Wild Animals [Video]China Bans Trade, Consumption Of Wild Animals

NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images Chinese officials have issued an immediate and comprehensive ban on all wildlife trade and consumption. The ban comes as the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow: At..

