Wildlife consumption banned in China 26 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:00s - Published Wildlife consumption banned in China China announced on Monday that the country has banned the consumption and trade of wildlife with immediate effect amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

Tweets about this swagger RT @SCMPNews: China has banned the trade and consumption of wildlife, a US$74 billion industry. The fast-tracked decision is part of effort… 15 minutes ago FedUp1 RT @jimyyek: Great news: China just banned the trade and consumption of wild animals. Experts think the coronavirus jumped from live animal… 54 minutes ago